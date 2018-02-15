The Independent attempts to figure out which matchmaking site is preferred by Harvard students for solving those Valentine’s Day woes. By ALAYA AYALA This year, in honor of all things having to do with free food, hookups, and Valentine’s Day, the Indy put out a survey asking Harvard Undergraduate Students their opinions on how Tinder and Datamatch compare. The survey was created by the Independent, and attempted to compare two common online applications, before taking a step back to speak with those who refrain from both. The results of the survey were as follows: Of all respondents, 51.5% were …
Lawrence S. Bacow announced to serve as the 29th president of the University By SEGAN HELLE On Sunday February 11th, the Presidential Search Committee announced that Lawrence S. Bacow will become the 29th president of Harvard University, ending the seven month-long deliberation period that followed President Drew Faust’s announcement of resignation. “Larry’s extraordinary professional accomplishments take root in equally extraordinary human qualities – of integrity and collegiality, intelligence and compassion, humility and high standards, openness and warmth,” William F. Lee, chairman of the Presidential Search Committee and senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation wrote in an email sent …
By Remedy Ryan ’21 and Abigail Koerner ’21 I stick out my tongue letting the cold droplets caress it Take in the shimmering white that has covered the trees, the sidewalks, the people Still, all I can think about is …
A late review of Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” in a pre-Oscars review series. By: CLAIRE PARK Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, “Lady Bird,” is an affectionate meditation on the ecstatic missteps of adolescence. Her script is peppered with witticisms that teenagers will throw out, often inappropriately; taken out of context, Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson’s (played by the radiant shape-shifter Saoirse Ronan) indignant ripostes could be framed—“Just because something looks ugly doesn’t mean it’s morally wrong,” and “Different things can be sad. It’s not all war”—but mostly embroil her in fiery arguments with her critical, fastidious mother (Laurie Metcalf), and earn …
By HUNTER RICHARDS It’s that time of year again – Valentine’s Season. You’re getting tired of your mom always asking when you’re going to seal the deal and tie down one of those Trust Fund Baes™ she heard so much …
