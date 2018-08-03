Category: Forum

10 Blocking Group Stereotypes You’ve Probably Encountered This Spring

Alaya Ayala

New Freshman Class, Same Old Stereotypes By JAYCEE YEGHER and ALAYA AYALA With the beginning of Spring Term came Blocking Fever™. Everywhere you looked there were frantic freshmen trying to figure out who they would be living with for the rest of their Harvard lives. The stress of it all was overwhelming, but there was hope for all of us. We all went through a blocking group or five over the course of the second semester, but settled down somewhere tolerable at least. Perhaps you landed your dream blocking group, or maybe you or a loved one ended up like …

Carmen Americanum: Invocation

By CINCINNATUS Love—play the tune of that summer And the tune of many summers before Tune of cool English summer turning into fall Ominous tune of metaphorical Italy—   Is that where my love began? Is that where I made it? For this love, my love, it did not Pierce me like the angel’s arrow maiming The soft skin of St. Theresa’s bosom   No—I was the angel, I held the arrow, I turned its poisoned tip against my own Pubescent chest, I thrust it in to the hilt— I bled in the incarnadine Roman sunset.   That same July …

Sonic States

Marissa Garcia

Harvard-based indie-folk-pop band The New Dakotas is plenty fortified for the Battle for Yardfest. By MARISSA GARCIA   Refashioning a recycling bin into percussion, Alasdair Mackenzie ‘19 of Harvard College and then-band-member Charles Winston ‘19 of Tufts University performed the New Dakotas’ song, “Roll It Later,” for Kelsey O’Connor ‘18, the previous Podcast Editor, as she interviewed them on Episode 1.4 Classic Artists and New Dakotas. With the accompaniment of vocals, tambourine, and guitar, the recycling bin distinctively kept the pulse — and this all seemed felicitous, as the New Dakotas inherently have a recycled sound: derivative of their inspiration …

Battle of the Matchmakers: Tinder vs Datamatch

Alaya Ayala

The Independent attempts to figure out which matchmaking site is preferred by Harvard students for solving those Valentine’s Day woes. By ALAYA AYALA   This year, in honor of all things having to do with free food, hookups, and Valentine’s Day, the Indy put out a survey asking Harvard Undergraduate Students their opinions on how Tinder and Datamatch compare. The survey was created by the Independent, and attempted to compare two common online applications, before taking a step back to speak with those who refrain from both. The results of the survey were as follows: Of all respondents, 51.5% were …

Bubble Trouble

Tushar Dwivedi

By TUSHAR DWIVEDI With the skyscrapers of NYC towering in the background, and the twinkling city lights slowly fading, I took an appreciative look around. Sitting uncomfortably on the rugged and rusty Megabus, I had managed to convince myself that I was a traveler, and that the 3am skyline view was a significant moment of clarity, one that could only have been had outside the dreaded “Harvard Bubble.”   As an curious senior in high school, it’s easy to recall googling: “Harvard Secrets,” and “Cool things at Harvard,” and reading wide eyed about final clubs that lost their luster and …

