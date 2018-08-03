By HUNTER RICHARDS What made you feel most welcome to your new house? Adams: “Tutors and faculty deans, in addition to house events” Cabot: “Dean Khurana’s speech on housing day initially (but not that much because I was pretty irritated for …
Statistics based on College responses. By HUNTER RICHARDS The Harvard Independent introduced the first Indy Housing Day Survey and received 253 responses from undergraduates eager to share insight into their blocking and residential experiences. The highest percentage of responses from …
What freshmen have heard about blocking… By HUNTER RICHARDS For the amount of “x-person blocking groups of x-type people who study x and do x as an extracurricular” responses, it seems apparent that the rumors themselves are pretty subjective. Here …
“I’ll have a look inside your mind and tell you where you belong.” By HUNTER RICHARDS The Quad “My calves? Firm. My community? Strong. My single? Exists. AHHHH” Pfoho Brags nonstop about having two floors for the dining hall Has …
New Freshman Class, Same Old Stereotypes By JAYCEE YEGHER and ALAYA AYALA With the beginning of Spring Term came Blocking Fever™. Everywhere you looked there were frantic freshmen trying to figure out who they would be living with for the rest of their Harvard lives. The stress of it all was overwhelming, but there was hope for all of us. We all went through a blocking group or five over the course of the second semester, but settled down somewhere tolerable at least. Perhaps you landed your dream blocking group, or maybe you or a loved one ended up like …
I can’t fuck up. Limited time. Limited resources. Limited energy. I can’t afford to fuck up. By HUNTER RICHARDS I don’t want to generalize; I’m sure that this is a common sentiment among Harvard students. However, my incessant need to …
A Quick Account of Why Harvard Is So Much Weirder Than Other Ivy League Schools By ALAYA AYALA With Housing Day approaching, and the simultaneously stressful and exciting weeks or months before it, comes a sense of anticipation…and confusion. There …
A description of a Women’s Week event By ALAYA AYALA This week, barriers are being broken every single day due to Women’s Week. Many of Harvard’s most prominent women’s groups on campus are participating in the event, including the …
By CINCINNATUS Love—play the tune of that summer And the tune of many summers before Tune of cool English summer turning into fall Ominous tune of metaphorical Italy— Is that where my love began? Is that where I made it? For this love, my love, it did not Pierce me like the angel’s arrow maiming The soft skin of St. Theresa’s bosom No—I was the angel, I held the arrow, I turned its poisoned tip against my own Pubescent chest, I thrust it in to the hilt— I bled in the incarnadine Roman sunset. That same July …
Harvard-based indie-folk-pop band The New Dakotas is plenty fortified for the Battle for Yardfest. By MARISSA GARCIA Refashioning a recycling bin into percussion, Alasdair Mackenzie ‘19 of Harvard College and then-band-member Charles Winston ‘19 of Tufts University performed the New Dakotas’ song, “Roll It Later,” for Kelsey O’Connor ‘18, the previous Podcast Editor, as she interviewed them on Episode 1.4 Classic Artists and New Dakotas. With the accompaniment of vocals, tambourine, and guitar, the recycling bin distinctively kept the pulse — and this all seemed felicitous, as the New Dakotas inherently have a recycled sound: derivative of their inspiration …
By HUNTER RICHARDS Blocking groups in the week before Housing Day can feel more competitive than the application process to Harvard. There’s always a blocking group with an acceptance rate lower than Harvard’s. Whether your blocking group is configured like …
The Independent attempts to figure out which matchmaking site is preferred by Harvard students for solving those Valentine’s Day woes. By ALAYA AYALA This year, in honor of all things having to do with free food, hookups, and Valentine’s Day, the Indy put out a survey asking Harvard Undergraduate Students their opinions on how Tinder and Datamatch compare. The survey was created by the Independent, and attempted to compare two common online applications, before taking a step back to speak with those who refrain from both. The results of the survey were as follows: Of all respondents, 51.5% were …
By HUNTER RICHARDS It’s that time of year again – Valentine’s Season. You’re getting tired of your mom always asking when you’re going to seal the deal and tie down one of those Trust Fund Baes™ she heard so much …
By TUSHAR DWIVEDI With the skyscrapers of NYC towering in the background, and the twinkling city lights slowly fading, I took an appreciative look around. Sitting uncomfortably on the rugged and rusty Megabus, I had managed to convince myself that I was a traveler, and that the 3am skyline view was a significant moment of clarity, one that could only have been had outside the dreaded “Harvard Bubble.” As an curious senior in high school, it’s easy to recall googling: “Harvard Secrets,” and “Cool things at Harvard,” and reading wide eyed about final clubs that lost their luster and …
Reflecting on the 2018 Cambridge Women’s March. By ALAYA AYALA Okay, so maybe the only marching I really did during this Women’s March was from my dorm room to Cambridge Common to listen to the speakers, and maybe whilst listening …
