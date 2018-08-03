By HUNTER RICHARDS What made you feel most welcome to your new house? Adams: “Tutors and faculty deans, in addition to house events” Cabot: “Dean Khurana’s speech on housing day initially (but not that much because I was pretty irritated for …
Statistics based on College responses. By HUNTER RICHARDS The Harvard Independent introduced the first Indy Housing Day Survey and received 253 responses from undergraduates eager to share insight into their blocking and residential experiences. The highest percentage of responses from …
Congratulations to the Class of 2016 – you will be missed! We’ll be back in the fall…
Learn from others but be yourself. Freshman Advising Questionnaire: What would you like to be doing ten years from now? “In ten years, I would like to have a career (on which I have yet to decide) and a family.” When I came to Harvard four years ago, I was unconfident, scared, and a very nerdy guy who had no idea what to expect. Four years later, I still do not know what to expect, but I am grateful for the most invaluable thing Harvard has given me—an environment in which I could become comfortable with myself and my insecurities. There …
Reflections on my time at Harvard. I’ve started and deleted the first sentence of my Parting Shot at least five times, but there is no good way to begin a reflection on the past four years of college without sounding slightly cheesy or cliché. I’ll try my best to limit the sappiness of this piece, but I can make no guarantees. Thinking back to my high school graduation, I was in a very different headspace when it came. I was excited to leave my small town of Winder, Georgia and move up north to Harvard. I had a lot fewer …
A social media campaign for social change. “How was your day?” It’s such a simple question, but sophomore Taylor Ladd saw the importance in asking it. This fall, she launched a social media campaign, called “How was your day, Harvard?” to encourage more people to ask the question. Mental health has recently been at the forefront of issues at Harvard, especially in light of the tragic suicide of sophomore Luke Tang at the beginning of this school year and the recent release of the sexual assault survey results. Whether it’s helping students who are dealing with depression, anxiety, or trauma, …
Pressure from 1.4 Billion People: A look at the rigors of the Chinese education system. As China has increasingly become a world power, it sometimes surprises me how little people actually know about what’s going on there. Of the many conversations I’ve had in Annenberg, I’ve learned that many know that Facebook is blocked in China, but few seem to think that China would have its own social media platforms. Air pollution, another hot topic, when brought up, elicits more smirks than signs of empathy. “China is polluting the world!” is a phrase spoken with no sympathy, no understanding of how …
Pfortunate pfreshmen placed in Pfoho should shed tears of happiness this Housing Day Thursday. These lucky future Class of 2017 quadlings will have truly won the Housing Lottery. Yes, the Quad may seem pfar, and the habit of putting a “pf” in pfront of and in the middle of every single word that normally contains an “f” may be annoying at first, but at the end of the day, every Pfohoser knows that Pfoho is a loving, caring home that you can truly count on pfor three wonderpful years. Students are guaranteed singles or enormous suites sometimes even pfeaturing common …
Lowell House pride has soared in recent years, and understandably so: Lowellians have a lot to be proud of. For starters, its location as the central-most River house means everyone is your neighbor and anything or anyone is not far away. Everyone is quick to bring up the close proximity of final clubs, but their presence (which should not be bothersome because you shouldn’t be studying on the weekend anyway) is hardly ever a nuisance. The formidable toll of the bells is much louder and of a much less recognizable tune, but they are but yet another reason to be …
A folk singer. A basketball star. A democratic socialist. A chief justice. Chief. And you. What’s in a name? The OED defines a “Leveret” as: 1) A young hare, strictly in its first year: You bright eyed, bushy tailed freshman …
Kirkland, or KHaus (as they copied from Dunster), is an easily recognizable House to many, and known for their esteemed dropouts, such as Mark Zuckerberg and Matt Damon. If sorted here, however, trust me, freshman, you will not want to drop out. The Boars of Kirkland know how to have fun and have one of the strongest communities at Harvard. Kirkland is one of the smallest houses at Harvard, and with that comes one of the, err, tightest knit groups of people on campus. People are really, well, friendly, I guess you could say — so friendly, in fact, that …
Start praying now. Imagine you have the power to make your peers cry on the spot. You open the door, try as hard as you can to instill excitement in others, yet only witness tears and cries of desperation. “This can’t be happening!” “No go away!” Now imagine causing this torture to others throughout Housing Day. It is as though you are a demon, a disease-infested beast, whom no one desires to greet. This is what it must feel like to be from the Quad dorms when you tell freshmen that they will be living with you next year. Although …
Name after a former president of Harvard University, Eliot is one of the seven original houses from 1931. Before Harvard opted to use the lottery system it does today to assign upperclassmen to houses, Eliot was known as a “prep” house for the university’s social elite. Though the housing process is now done, or at least supposed to be, through a random lottery, Eliot remains the only house to have an endowment, allowing it to hold the yearly spring formal, the Eliot Fête. Eliot’s mascot is the highly unusual mastodon. House pride: Eliot residents have great pride for their House, …
Founded: 1930 Mascot: Henry Dunster Moose (Find him on Facebook). House Masters: IBM Professor of Business Roger Porter and Mrs. Ann Porter Freshmen should know right off the bat that if they get sorted into Dunster this morning, they are not actually getting sorted into Dunster House. Dunster House is a gorgeous neo-Georgian masterpiece whose iconic red bell tower shines on the picture postcards that Harvard Square tourists mail back home. Dunster House has a majestic dining hall paneled in dark wood and hung with golden chandeliers, and a library whose rich oriental carpets and walnut tables are old Harvard …
You know the story of pitying the underdog? Well that story does not apply here. Students have consistently agreed that Currier stands out for its surprisingly delicious dining hall food, excess of singles, and house pride. The Short but Rich History:Currier, opened in 1970, is among the three houses of the Radcliffe Quad, and it is the only house at Harvard to be named after a woman: Audrey Bruce Currier. The official Currier colors are green, red, and black, and its official mascot is a tree. Thereby, the well-known motto “Timete Arobrem,” which, as fancy as it sounds, translates into …
