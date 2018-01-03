Category: Engi-Queering: the SWUG Chronicles

Don’t Cry Because It Happened, Smile Because It’s Almost Over

Hunter Richards

When you’ve poorly planned how to study but your GCal is full of short breaks to cry during. By HUNTER RICHARDS It’s that time of year again: Finals. Reading Period is passing by faster than your average freshman drops their long-distance high school sweetheart around Thanksgiving. Course evaluations are out and you’re feeling your petty levels rising higher than the amount of office hours you planned to go to only to inevitably go back home to nap instead. You’d love to drag your professor for being the slowest talker you’ve ever met for someone who’s going to put more material …

Engi-Queering: To Be SEAS but Not Heard 

Hunter Richards

By HUNTER RICHARDS    Engineering is hard. Struggling with your identity is hard. Navigating how you fit into the engineering community as a whole is hard. Not relating to the majority of your classmates, professors, or leaders in your field …

Is Senioritis Contagious, and Is That Why My Throat Is Sore? 

Hunter Richards

My Neck, My Back, My Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease.   By HUNTER RICHARDS  There’s nothing more disrespectful than being tested for the “Kissing Disease” when you haven’t kissed anyone in a while. Having my UHS doctor tell me that the likely culprit of my …

Why Run if you Can Speed-Walk (or Shuttle)?

Hunter Richards

Seniors running for Class Marshal hope for their classmate’s votes while never fully explaining what a Class Marshal does. By HUNTER RICHARDS Having the Senior Class Marshal elections, complete with Facebook events pleading for your votes and texts from the …

Engi-Queering: the SWUG Chronicles

Hunter Richards

Volume 1: S.O.S. (“Suffering of Seniors”) By HUNTER RICHARDS By senior year, I’m retired from my wild days. Or, more accurately, I’m just plain tired. I’ve finally grown into the title “SWUG,” or “Senior Washed-Up Girl,” and it fits better …

