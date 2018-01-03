I can’t fuck up. Limited time. Limited resources. Limited energy. I can’t afford to fuck up. By HUNTER RICHARDS I don’t want to generalize; I’m sure that this is a common sentiment among Harvard students. However, my incessant need to …
By LUCY HAMILTON The photos pictured here were arranged months after I took them. The first photo pictures my father’s eyes in the rearview mirror. I took it last Thanksgiving Day, as my entire family was travelled to see friends …
Work of the Week By ABIGAIL KOERNER Lucy Devine is not your average History and Literature concentrator. After class, she can be found on the streets of Cambridge and beyond, photographing anything and everything. In viewing her work, it is critical to note that Lucy only ever takes the same photo once. She chooses to use film over a digital camera because of the intrigue that each unique photo she takes creates. “I can’t see the photos I take when I’m taking them, and I get the film developed a week to a month later. I’m always surprised to …
By HUNTER RICHARDS By the fourth time around, you would think that coming back to campus after winter break to start the semester would be straightforward. And you might even still think that as you head to your first classes …
By HUNTER RICHARDS After being home too long during winter break, you start doing some bizarre things in an attempt to keep yourself from getting cabin fever. While you might have spent the last few weeks of the semester …
When you’ve poorly planned how to study but your GCal is full of short breaks to cry during. By HUNTER RICHARDS It’s that time of year again: Finals. Reading Period is passing by faster than your average freshman drops their long-distance high school sweetheart around Thanksgiving. Course evaluations are out and you’re feeling your petty levels rising higher than the amount of office hours you planned to go to only to inevitably go back home to nap instead. You’d love to drag your professor for being the slowest talker you’ve ever met for someone who’s going to put more material …
The Indy’s newest graphic addition, doodleSWUG, is a mixed media column based on collaboration for both text and drawings. by JESSICA JIN & HUNTER RICHARDS
By Jessica Jin and Hunter Richards 1. Midterm exam. Open book. Never bought. 2. Home on the Mange The only time My phone Is blowing up Is after My grill order Is ready Eggs again? Eggs again. 3. I would rather set myself on fire To keep warm Than spend that much money On a Canada Goose jacket. They fly south for the winter Within 4 friday nights At the nearest final club, No matter how hard You beg the Class of 20XX Facebook page That adventurous fowl Is free once more. 4. If …
Advice for stressed-out undergrads, from a stressed-out undergrad. Last summer I found out that one of my friends from high school got into some dark stuff. I’m really concerned for him, as I feel he’s on a destructive path and …
By HUNTER RICHARDS It’s all fun and games until you’re covered in clay dust, crusting up, walking 2 miles home from the ceramic studio after 3 hours working on your thesis. “I’m crusty,” I repeat into my phone, …
Advice for struggling undergrads, from a struggling undergrad. Perhaps mistakenly taking for granted the gift that is University funded coffee, I spent ALL of my Board Plus 3 weeks ago (at which point the LamCaf barista laughed in my face) and …
By HUNTER RICHARDS Engineering is hard. Struggling with your identity is hard. Navigating how you fit into the engineering community as a whole is hard. Not relating to the majority of your classmates, professors, or leaders in your field …
My Neck, My Back, My Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease. By HUNTER RICHARDS There’s nothing more disrespectful than being tested for the “Kissing Disease” when you haven’t kissed anyone in a while. Having my UHS doctor tell me that the likely culprit of my …
Seniors running for Class Marshal hope for their classmate’s votes while never fully explaining what a Class Marshal does. By HUNTER RICHARDS Having the Senior Class Marshal elections, complete with Facebook events pleading for your votes and texts from the …
