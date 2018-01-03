Category: Columns

Behind the Lens: Lucy Devine

Abigail Koerner

Work of the Week By ABIGAIL KOERNER   Lucy Devine is not your average History and Literature concentrator. After class, she can be found on the streets of Cambridge and beyond, photographing anything and everything. In viewing her work, it is critical to note that Lucy only ever takes the same photo once. She chooses to use film over a digital camera because of the intrigue that each unique photo she takes creates. “I can’t see the photos I take when I’m taking them, and I get the film developed a week to a month later. I’m always surprised to …

Don’t Cry Because It Happened, Smile Because It’s Almost Over

Hunter Richards

When you’ve poorly planned how to study but your GCal is full of short breaks to cry during. By HUNTER RICHARDS It’s that time of year again: Finals. Reading Period is passing by faster than your average freshman drops their long-distance high school sweetheart around Thanksgiving. Course evaluations are out and you’re feeling your petty levels rising higher than the amount of office hours you planned to go to only to inevitably go back home to nap instead. You’d love to drag your professor for being the slowest talker you’ve ever met for someone who’s going to put more material …

Engiqueering: doodleSWUG 

Hunter Richards

  By Jessica Jin and Hunter Richards    1. Midterm exam. Open book. Never bought.     2. Home on the Mange    The only time  My phone  Is blowing up  Is after  My grill order  Is ready  Eggs again?  Eggs again.  3. I would rather set myself on fire  To keep warm  Than spend that much money  On a Canada Goose jacket.    They fly south for the winter  Within 4 friday nights  At the nearest final club,  No matter how hard  You beg the Class of 20XX Facebook page  That adventurous fowl  Is free once more.    4. If …

Engi-Queering: To Be SEAS but Not Heard 

Hunter Richards

By HUNTER RICHARDS    Engineering is hard. Struggling with your identity is hard. Navigating how you fit into the engineering community as a whole is hard. Not relating to the majority of your classmates, professors, or leaders in your field …

Is Senioritis Contagious, and Is That Why My Throat Is Sore? 

Hunter Richards

My Neck, My Back, My Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease.   By HUNTER RICHARDS  There’s nothing more disrespectful than being tested for the “Kissing Disease” when you haven’t kissed anyone in a while. Having my UHS doctor tell me that the likely culprit of my …

Why Run if you Can Speed-Walk (or Shuttle)?

Hunter Richards

Seniors running for Class Marshal hope for their classmate’s votes while never fully explaining what a Class Marshal does. By HUNTER RICHARDS Having the Senior Class Marshal elections, complete with Facebook events pleading for your votes and texts from the …

