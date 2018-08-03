“You thought you were done with this didn’t you?” You think as you pull yourself off the icy road and hobble into your dorm On the eve of your 19th birthday Pull out the hydrogen peroxide and watch it sizzle on your knee Somehow closer to nine than nineteen The child in you has always sat close to the surface Blood, ready to ooze out of a fresh wound You’ll remember this later When you grin At the off-key rendition of the birthday song Even a year into adulthood You still need them to sing Still need the …

