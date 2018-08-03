By ABIGAIL KOERNER On Saturday, March 3rd, Sanders Hall became a blur of colorful fabrics and eclectic sounds. It became the annual Cultural Rhythms showcase. Each year, Harvard welcomes students to perform songs, dances, and poetry from their native cultures. …
A late take on “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in a pre-Oscars review series. By: CLAIRE PARK In Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Frances McDormand perfects the exquisitely subtle acrobatics of rage as Mildred Hayes, from the way she crunches on her nails as she surveys the billboards that will announce her crusade against the ineffectual police department, to the moment she wrests a fire extinguisher out of her son’s hands and lets loose the rawest, most gravelly scream I’ve ever heard. With the help of the quietly bold Red Welby, Ebbing’s advertising salesman, Mildred erects three …
By REMEDY RYAN When I first heard about the shooting I was in church The priest had just rubbed a black cross on my head and he told us to pray for Florida Later, I skimmed the news update and …
I. What is it that I am doing here In the fresh green breast of the New World? What was I thinking when I chose To land in these shimmering shores? My shores—white, sandy, palmy shores Are due South, …
By LUCY HAMILTON The photos pictured here were arranged months after I took them. The first photo pictures my father’s eyes in the rearview mirror. I took it last Thanksgiving Day, as my entire family was travelled to see friends …
A late take on Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” in a pre-Oscars review series. By CLAIRE PARK In “The Shape of Water,” we are plunged into the green netherworld of early 1960’s Baltimore. Elisa Esposito (Sally Hawkins) is a cleaning woman at a government research facility. She falls in love with the newly imported “Asset,” a hulking blue-green amphibious creature (Doug Jones) plucked from South American waters, whose superhuman physicality might aid the United States in the space race against the Soviets and who the grittily vicious project supervisor Richard Strickland (Michael Shannon) tortures senselessly with a cattle …
By SOPHIE BENSON We stand here more than a year removed from the election of our 45th president and yet I still struggle to express the progression of emotions I felt that day in a coherent and linear manner. In …
By Remedy Ryan ’21 and Abigail Koerner ’21 I stick out my tongue letting the cold droplets caress it Take in the shimmering white that has covered the trees, the sidewalks, the people Still, all I can think about is …
A late review of Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” in a pre-Oscars review series. By: CLAIRE PARK Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, “Lady Bird,” is an affectionate meditation on the ecstatic missteps of adolescence. Her script is peppered with witticisms that teenagers will throw out, often inappropriately; taken out of context, Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson’s (played by the radiant shape-shifter Saoirse Ronan) indignant ripostes could be framed—“Just because something looks ugly doesn’t mean it’s morally wrong,” and “Different things can be sad. It’s not all war”—but mostly embroil her in fiery arguments with her critical, fastidious mother (Laurie Metcalf), and earn …
“You thought you were done with this didn’t you?” You think as you pull yourself off the icy road and hobble into your dorm On the eve of your 19th birthday Pull out the hydrogen peroxide and watch it sizzle on your knee Somehow closer to nine than nineteen The child in you has always sat close to the surface Blood, ready to ooze out of a fresh wound You’ll remember this later When you grin At the off-key rendition of the birthday song Even a year into adulthood You still need them to sing Still need the …
Work of the Week By ABIGAIL KOERNER Lucy Devine is not your average History and Literature concentrator. After class, she can be found on the streets of Cambridge and beyond, photographing anything and everything. In viewing her work, it is critical to note that Lucy only ever takes the same photo once. She chooses to use film over a digital camera because of the intrigue that each unique photo she takes creates. “I can’t see the photos I take when I’m taking them, and I get the film developed a week to a month later. I’m always surprised to …
A late take on the movie in a pre-Oscars review series. By CLAIRE PARK In Luca Guadagnino’s Oscar-nominated picture Call Me by Your Name, based on the 2007 novel by André Aciman and adapted for the screen by James Ivory, the summer of 1983 unravels in languidly peeled layers, as bibliophile and musical prodigy teenager Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) spends time with his family on their rustic estate in a mystical “Somewhere in Northern Italy.” Guadagnino gives the scenes a both gritty and surreal quality; the landscapes boast lurid colors – Oliver’s green swimming shorts, the grimy and yellow …
By REMEDY RYAN I turn off the alarm clock without hitting snooze and I am making myself do this and I press the thin circles onto my eyes and I brush my teeth with the whitening toothpaste and I slide …
By OLIVIA FARRAR (2015) Graphite pencils on paper. This piece is entitled “At the Precipice,” and it hung on the walls of the United States Capitol building for one full year as a winning artwork from the 2015 Congressional Art …
By ABIGAIL JADE KOERNER Standing in line was annoying. It seemed like people had too much to say and too much change to count! At three o’clock on a Monday, people should be at work. People should be invested in themselves and their lives. Angry thoughts rippled down to my tapping foot which tapped on the floor of the place. Tile floor. Black and white tiles that would make your head spin if you looked down at them for too long or at an odd angle. The line inched forward. On the way to the register, we moved past sausages, …
