By CINCINNATUS Love—play the tune of that summer And the tune of many summers before Tune of cool English summer turning into fall Ominous tune of metaphorical Italy— Is that where my love began? Is that where I made it? For this love, my love, it did not Pierce me like the angel’s arrow maiming The soft skin of St. Theresa’s bosom No—I was the angel, I held the arrow, I turned its poisoned tip against my own Pubescent chest, I thrust it in to the hilt— I bled in the incarnadine Roman sunset. That same July …

