By Mary Julia Koch

The Assumption of the Nuclear Family at Harvard

Acknowledging Different Definitions of “Family”

By MARY JULIA KOCH

In the depths of Annenberg, only inches of wooden table separated me from my newfound Harvard friend. Suddenly, with their utterance of one word, one piercing assumption, the distance became a mile.

“So, where are your parents from?,” they ask, wide-eyed and earnest.

There it is: Parents. The dreaded plural. My heart jumped into my throat; my mouth went dry. The dinner conversation now felt like an interrogation. I wracked my brain for the right response, some way to deflect the question and move on to another topic.

I didn’t have time. I couldn’t hesitate, so I let out a colossal lie: “My mom is from Arkansas and my dad is from Kansas.” Is—the present tense. It was the best I could muster without dropping the ultimate conversation bomb: “Actually, my dad just died.” I forced a smile, and said, “What about you?”

The conversation had started out simple—a discussion of classes and social life, the typical small talk whose performance I mastered in my early days at Harvard. With the delivery of a simple, well-meaning question, it took a turn to the deeply personal, a plunge into a cold ocean whose waters I immediately yearned to escape. This type of performance was entirely different, and entirely foreign to me: pretending my dad was alive.

So we carried on, uninterrupted by the awkward silence that a comment about death would inevitably provoke. I left the dining hall that night feeling, in part, satisfied. Through shunning my most painful truth, I saved my friend from discomfort, and sheltered myself from needless emotional exposure. Deep in my stomach, I was unsettled. In lying about his existence, did I betray my father? He would’ve wanted me to do justice to his life and own the fact that he was no longer here. On the other hand, how could I be so vulnerable in front of someone I had just met?

This moment occurred a year ago, in the wake of my father’s passing. It was the first time that I received a question about my dad from someone who was unaware that he had died four days before I moved into my freshman dorm. It was the first time that I had come face-to-face with the assumption of the nuclear family.

Unfortunately, I’m not alone. Many more people in our Harvard community and beyond currently grapple with the loss of a loved one. The coronavirus pandemic has cast a dark shadow of bereavement: a PNAS study from July indicated that at that point in time, roughly 1.2 million Americans lost a close relative to coronavirus. Emily Smith-Greenaway, one of the study’s authors and a sociologist at the University of Southern California, helped conceptualize those numbers: “For every COVID-19 death, nine individuals are left without their grandparent, parent, spouse, sibling, or child.” These numbers suggest a “mortality shock” throughout the world. The emotional ramifications of this shock cannot be measured.

In these grim times, it is crucial that we widen our understanding of family, for the sake of those grieving and for the sake of recognizing the unorthodox structures that many of us call home.

The nuclear family describes a set of parents and their dependents as a basic social unit. In the postwar period from 1950-1965, the American nuclear family thrived, and an ideal of “togetherness” became engraved in our minds. However, since 1965, “nuclear families fragmented into single-parent families, single-parent families into chaotic families or no families,” David Brooks argues in a March 2020 article for The Atlantic. According to census data, in 1960, just 13 percent of all households were single-person households. In 2018, that figure was 28 percent. “We take [the nuclear family] as the norm, even though this wasn’t the way most humans lived during the tens of thousands of years before 1950, and it isn’t the way most humans have lived during the 55 years since 1965,” Brooks writes. Surely, the nuclear family is not every family.

At Harvard, the expectation that all students go home to a set of two parents prevails. “We like to pretend we’re more considerate or caring, woke even, that we don’t let society’s standards define how we treat others, and in many respects, that is true,” shared Tanner Humphrey, ‘23. However, “for those of us on campus who deal with a family situation outside of what is considered ‘normal,’” any discussion of life outside of campus can evoke “a minefield of complicated feelings and challenging, often awkward, conversations.”

Tanner explained that part of this difficulty is due to an inability to relate to people with different family structures. If the cultivation of human connection is based on shared experiences, then a lack thereof proves difficult while forming friendships, especially in one’s early days at Harvard. “Every new relationship is another instance in which you could need to explain why your life doesn’t look quite like everyone else’s; every conversation another opportunity to feel like the outcast,” Tanner said. “The surprised looks and expressions of pity aren’t usually helpful.”

These feelings of exclusion might emerge during conversations like mine in Annenberg at the beginning of my freshman year. They might also be triggered in a Spanish class, when your teacher asks you to describe your parents using your newly acquired vocabulary words – madre and padre. Or during first-year family weekend, when new acquaintances say, “I’m so excited to meet your parents!” The list goes on.

When the vast majority of Harvard students were sent home in March due to the pandemic, the assumption of the nuclear family became particularly prominent. “I can’t tell you how isolating it was to watch classmates, professors, and administrators consistently normalize a narrative of moving back into your childhood home with two parents who formed an integrated financial unit, doing classwork from there with more or less adequate support, feeling bored and upset about the pandemic, but ultimately being mostly okay,” a Harvard sophomore shared with me. “I was not okay, my experience was vastly different from the ‘pandemic narrative’ that everyone seemed to be talking about, and I did not feel like it was something I could talk about with anyone.”

For this student, moving back home during the pandemic brought forth various challenges, including bouncing between homes and family members and facing financial estrangement. Since they could still access WiFi and a place to live, they felt that they couldn’t ask Harvard for accommodations as it wouldn’t be deemed necessary. Currently, this student is living in Boston with roommates.

“While we were on campus, Harvard did an adequate job of providing “family” and “home” for those of us who lacked it,” the student shared. But throughout the pandemic, there was little recognition that “not everyone has some kind of nuclear family to go back to. While there is no way to fully rectify that situation during remote learning, it could at least have been acknowledged so that we would feel less alone and less like anomalies.”

Tanner echoed a similar sentiment. “It’s not always okay to assume that another’s life looks exactly like yours,” he said, underscoring an important reality: “what might not seem familiar to you could be all another knows.” To cultivate more inclusivity at Harvard, “a recognition of the fact that we all don’t live the same life could go a long way in making someone feel more at home.”

Given the rising coronavirus death toll and the spotlight that virtual learning has placed on home life, we ought to rethink our biases about family. Let’s let go of the assumed plural in “parents,” of the assumed present tense. Let’s start to acknowledge the different environments we each come home to, and perhaps we can reduce the distance between us all.

Mary Julia Koch ‘23 (mkoch@college.harvard.edu) writes Forum for the Independent.