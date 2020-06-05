By Arsh Dhillon

The Independent Vice President reflects upon what it means to be an ally in the wake of George Floyd’s unjust murder

My anger from suffering the consequences of racism has been building for an upcoming nineteen years. Yet, I do not suffer from the steep consequences that black Americans face. My recognition of that has led me to become an ally against racism, an identity that is not fixed but must be fought for every day. As an ally, it is my responsibility to wield my privileges, education, and resources to dismantle racist institutions and challenge others like me and whites to do the same. It is my responsibility to not interrupt the voices and agency of black Americans. Every day I take a full breath, I am obligated to be an ally because the systems in place are choking black Americans.

Throughout all these years, though, I’ve noticed there have been too many moments I still struggle to breathe. During these moments, I cannot contain my anger. I have blown up, yelled, punched “Koala Kare’s” in women’s bathrooms, left rooms filled with senselessly loud people, screamed and ranted at my friends and mentors while they sat and tried to listen to the emotion pouring out of my self-constructed dam. Initially, I believed that it was just because there was far too much going on in the world at once, that there were too many racist, sexist incidents occurring for me to fight against. Then, I noticed those around me. I noticed that my white peers did not have these moments. I noticed they wanted to comfort me, but they had no idea the anger I felt from the work it took of simultaneously being an ally against racism while facing racism. I noticed that I was trying to be an ally by and for myself. I was allowing my white peers to stand behind me, my arms outstretched, covering them. I was enabling their silence and ignorance. The most disappointing part was realizing their willingness to keep their mouths closed, to confusedly stare at me when someone asked a question about race, to hear how badly they wished they could understand and help and support, to see their mouths open for the purpose of performance.

Then, I was reminded of what parents do when they are teaching their newborns how to stop crying and let go of glass-like fragility: they let them cry. They do not pick them up or coddle them. They let them understand that their great reaction to such small discomfort is heard. They let them learn how to stop crying by themselves, that their crying is ultimately necessary for them to change and unlearn a damaging behavior that affects themselves and their parents. Only then will parents no longer have to carry the guilt of the newborns’ tears. Only then will parents and the newborns sleep peacefully.

My white peers, I (and my fellow Americans of color, I implore you to do the same) will no longer shield you, console you, or coddle you. Stop asking me in manipulative ways. Stop telling me how bad you feel, how much you are grieving. Your pain does not require me to be your ally because you do not face “discomfort” from the consequences of racism. You face discomfort from learning about the consequences of racism. The consequences that make Americans of color suffocate, blow up, starve, scream, and die. We can no longer carry your guilt and tears. They are far too heavy, and we’re already running out of air.

I hope you don’t want us to carry or coddle you. I hope it embarrasses you to constantly ask people of color how you can help when you have phones, books, and countless resources sitting right in front of you. Your cries drown out and interrupt our pleads and voices. Your requests for us to carry the burden of evidence for the problem you blindly enforce is continuing the abuse.

The bottom line is the faster you embrace your discomfort and vulnerability and let go of your pride, the faster you will unlearn racist behaviors. Only then will you see oppression as loudly and clearly as we do. Only then will you look at your other white peers, the ones who are still crying, and tell them, “Enough.” Only then will you change and act to tear down racism in this country.

Before you can take the first step, you must hold yourselves responsible and accountable for racism. You must understand this will never end unless your stance is proactive. It is our duty to form a just society. We can end this cycle of pain, violence, tears, ignorance, and senseless death. We can implement new educational, legal, and social institutions that do not fail us. The time is long overdue. We, Americans of color, especially black Americans, are tired of running, of struggling to breathe, of lacking peace and sleep, of starving, of carrying all your weight on our backs, of suffering from fatal abuse and trauma that has lasted for far too many generations. We are tired of racism, of dying at the hands of cowards. I hope you are too, for if we don’t know peace, you will never know it either. So, I challenge you to dry your tears and pick yourselves up. I challenge you to be allies.

For, it’s time we all face the greatest abusers: the ones who run these racist, brainwashing institutions, the ones who don’t cry or suffer but laugh and cheer at the violence and pain we inflict upon each other.

Arsh Dhillon ‘23 (asekhon@college.harvard.edu) asks those in the Harvard community and beyond to stand up to be an ally.

Illustration by Natalie Sicher ’21.