The Whole Kit and Kaboodle

On February 7 and 8, Julius Wade ’20 held his one-man performance of Mac Wellman’s play Terminal Hip: American Dream in HD in the Naumburg Room of the Harvard Art Museums. The performance was the final product of Wade’s joint Theater, Dance, & Media and History & Literature senior thesis. Through a combination of digital audio-visual landscaping, pre-recorded video, and live monologue, the performance “explores the history of the USA//conceptions of the American Dream through the medium of Mac Wellman’s American language play and in the context of the historic American art collections at the Harvard Art Museums.”

Upon arriving at the Fogg, the stage crew leads the audience past exhibits and into the Naumburg room. The path through the Fogg and into the Naumburg Room seems very intentional, as the rooms through which the audience is led create the “effect of traveling through a distinctly American space of history and time.”

Wade previously performed in the Fogg in the 5th floor lightbox gallery in 2018 and wanted to return to it for this year’s thesis production. After that fell through, however, Wade’s art museum contact provided him with a “miraculously perfect option” in the Naumburg room. The Naumburg room, tucked away behind a gallery of 17th century art, allowed for the interaction with history and art history that Wade wanted. Wade confirmed that the route that the audience walked was purposeful— with a large portrait of George Washington, an old grandfather clock, American landscapes, and artifacts from indigenous and enslaved Americans as only some of the items of which viewers got a glimpse on the path to the Naumburg room.