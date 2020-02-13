The Modern Cupid’s Arrow

The team behind Datamatch is committed to helping people make these connections, and many students work incredibly hard to create the experience for us each year. Skilled programmers are constantly tweaking and improving the proprietary matching algorithm. Writers work tirelessly to write the invariably hilarious survey questions. The business team arranges sponsorships and partnerships to ensure that users have access to the free dates that bring the whole experience together. New features this year include Harvard-MIT cross- school dates, as well as the option to email the Cupids to ask not to be matched with an ex-partner, which has been a persistent problem. Datamatch is a labor of love by a very dedicated team, and it shows. The team also helps make the service available wherever people want it. Each year Datamatch spreads to more schools, and Harvard Datamatch helps each new location set up a team, implement the system, reach out to local sponsors, and write questions based on the subtleties of the school’s culture. According to Lee, “Datamatch will stop at nothing short of world domination.” This year they also rolled out a new survey to help freshmen meet other freshmen through the same data analysis that powers Datamatch. The survey of the upcoming year will be called Meet2024 and promises to become a Harvard staple in its own right.

Datamatch is a chance to reach out and make a connection without out any of the stress or the pressure. So, before this Valentine’s Day, fill out the survey, write a witty bio, and go get some waffles and see if there’s a spark.

Chidambaram Thillairajah ‘21 (cthillairajah@college.harvard.edu) writes News for the Indy.