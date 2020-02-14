Power Couple: Samantha Power and Cass Sunstein

As the Robert Walmsley University Professor at Harvard, Sunstein’s work spans multiple disciplines and fields of study. He has written numerous renowned books and articles, and he is the founder of the Program on Behavioral Economics and Public Policy at Harvard Law School. From 2009 to 2012, he was Administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs under Obama. Power is currently the Anna Lindh Professor of the Practice of Global Leadership and Public Policy at the Kennedy School and the William D. Zabel ’61 Professor of Practice in Human Rights at the Law School. A bestselling author, Power also was Pulitzer Prize winner for her book, A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide. During Obama’s first term, she served on the National Security Council as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights. During Obama’s second term, Power served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. One could say that these two are quite the underachievers.

While campaigning in Iowa in 2008, the two became very close after spending a lot of time together, and as Sunstein says, “When Obama won, well, love was in the air.” During Obama’s presidency, Power and Sunstein worked only two minutes away from each other in the White House. Naturally, their professional and personal relationships became very intertwined. While Power was pregnant, she once briefly fainted in her office, and everyone immediately knew that Sunstein was the person to call.