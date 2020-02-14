By Michael Kielstra

Maranda Rights

Kirkland elects a new House Committee Co-Chair

By MICHAEL KIELSTRA

Kirkland HoCo started late. Outside, in the courtyard, raindrops flung themselves against the bare oak trees. The Oscars were about to be on, and the gamblers on the other side of the JCR filled out prediction sheets. Up for grabs: a bound copy of the script for The Lighthouse, and five Blu-Rays. All eyes but theirs were on Co-Chair Andrea Zhang ‘22, as she called the meeting to order. It was election night. It was a night for shadows.

The Kirkland House Committee Constitution is vague on how exactly a special election takes place, stating only that they “shall be governed as outlined in the By-Laws.” They occur whenever a position needs to be filled outside of the normal rotation. Voting is by secret ballot. On the night of February 9, the only contested seat was that for one of the Co-Chairs, the two people who share the responsibility of being in charge. Maranda Ngue ‘22, currently Social Chair, and Rafael Trevino ‘22, currently HoCo Secretary, were both running.

I had come at Maranda’s request, but I wasn’t sure what to expect. She spoke first, laying out how she had organized the Kirkland winter formal, how much she loved the house, and how hard she had fought to make Kirkland a great place to live. Rafael’s speech touched more on Kirkland sentiment than Maranda’s had and emphasized his CV slightly less, but toward the end he mentioned that he had been shadowing the former Co-Chair, Sarah Gill ‘21, and had even gone to a meeting in her stead. Both candidates then left the room so the rest of the attendees could debate. The presiding Co-Chair, who – as was determined after one of Maranda’s allies raised the point – was not required to be impartial, seconded what Rafael had said and claimed that she felt he was ready for the role. It didn’t help his case. Maranda eventually won.

I later got the chance to talk to both parties, and learn about the history behind that election. Rafael clarified that he was neither a golden boy of HoCo nor a strict establishment candidate, but rather “the only person that [Co-Chair Sarah Gill] knew of that was interested in running for the role.” After unsuccessfully running for a Co-Chair position in September, he had been shadowing her not in hopes of an uncontested election, but in case of one. Maranda later told me that she had not made herself known to Sarah in the same way that Rafael had because she had wanted to gain experience as Social Chair before trying for a Co-Chair position. There were no major secrets involved and very little, if any, drama; both Maranda and Rafael agreed that the other would have been equally qualified, and Maranda even mentioned that she and Rafael had made a pact to support whoever was elected.

That said, I was still curious about the way the campaigns had been run. Rafael said that the election could have gone either way but, in the end, “she got more people, that were closer to her, there, and that’s what matters.” Maranda, explaining her election strategy to me, began with, “We just asked our friends if they would support us and if they had time to vote for us.” (Maranda was nominated for Co-Chair by a blockmate of hers, while Rafael nominated himself. Everyone who ran for an uncontested position on February 9th nominated him- or herself.) Maranda told me she had memorized the speech she gave, but she mentioned nothing about what she put in it or why. The aim of the game, it appeared, was to bring your friends together and give them something that they could reasonably vote for.

The openness of HoCo elections enables this strategy. As mandated by the HoCo Constitution, anyone who lives in Kirkland can vote. Policing is done on an honor system: There is no standard voter roll, and no IDs are checked. Names are taken only sporadically, and the minutes for the February 9 meeting mention “Others” under “General [as opposed to HoCo board] Present.” The major defense against voter fraud seems to be that nobody cares enough about a HoCo election to try to defraud it. Kirkland houses several hundred students, and every one of them received multiple emails about these elections, but fewer than fifty showed up. This sort of lassitude is not unusual for Harvard student government. In the 2019 midterm UC elections, Lowell had the highest voter turnout of all houses at 6.6% and Cabot’s most dominant write-in vote was for “35lb Dumbbells” (complete with one vote for “The other 35lb dumbbell”).

In-person elections, therefore, are dominated by get-out-the-vote efforts for two reasons. First, they are small enough that bringing your own people is a viable election tactic; second, they are thought unimportant enough that most people there can be assumed to be there out of loyalty to one candidate or another, so bringing your own people becomes the only viable election tactic. In a way, this is still perfectly democratic: You win by having the most people who support you. To those for whom it seems unsatisfying, all I can suggest is to go to more HoCo elections and read the minutes of the meetings. It’s all very nice to ask for candidates to be elected on the basis of policy, but that requires people being willing to take time out of their schedules to check up on how those policies are being implemented. Until that happens, election night will remain a night for texting friends, a night for grabbing people from the dining hall, a night for counting who has the most people waiting in the shadows.

Michael Kielstra ’22 (pmkielstra@college.harvard.edu) did get-out-the-vote with the IOP once, got his laptop soaking wet, and never went back.