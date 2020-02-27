One of AAPJ’s primary areas of focus is on dispelling the myth of Asians as a model minority. This prevalent stereotype dates back several decades, portraying Asian Americans as an ideal example of how immigration and integration “should” be. They have supposedly smoothly integrated into American society and slowly climbed the meritocratic ladder to reach a state of personal success, educational attainment, and financial security. While this is a lovely narrative, it is fundamentally not reflective of reality. Asian Americans still disproportionately fall below the poverty line. Furthermore, Asian Americans are the racial group with the greatest internal income inequality. The organization intends to explore how factors in Asian American life, such as historic immigration and settlement patterns, have affected the standard of living of various subgroups of the community, as well as investigating contemporary issues, such as examining the obstructions that limit within- group social and economic mobility. The goal is to use this information to come up with policy-oriented solutions and help drive the political action needed to implement them. Majahan elaborates on this approach: “Our place in this is three-pronged; we strive to educate the Harvard community about these issues and about effective allyship, advocate for policy change and recognition through direct interface with lawmakers, and fundraise for organizations targeting similar problems.”

The AAPJ has informed the Independent that, this semester, they will be working with Asian Americans Advancing Justice, a non- profit legal aid and civil rights organization. For those interested in getting involved, they will be hosting an array of events in the near future, including Know Your Rights workshops, speaking events with Asian American civic leaders, and political advocacy meetings with local, state, and national elected representatives. Asian Americans for Political Justice can be reached at their website, asianamericanpoliticaljustice.org or at their email, aapj.info@gmail.com.