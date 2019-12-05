Scoring Shots, Taking Shots

Juggling the identities of college student and varsity athlete can be challenging. On the one hand, your team and coach rely on you day in and day out to maintain and improve upon a certain level of athletic excellence. Everyday you are expected to show up on the court or field, ready to put in your all. Coaches are quick with disciples for lack of effort or preparation, and teammates consistently have a close eye on who is putting in the work and who isn’t. On the other hand, college is demanding. There are piles of homework that don’t wait for anybody, alongside events nearly every night and parties every weekend. The opportunities and temptations to have a drink or seven on a Friday night are abundant. Whether it be in a friend’s dorm room, house common space, final club, or frat, casual drinking and recreational drug use characterizes the American college experience. As varsity teams spend nearly everyday with each other, commiserating in a common struggle, connections between teammates tend to be not just out of sportsmanship or sheer familiarity, but out of genuine friendships. Athletes, whether on the same team or not, tend to stick together, forming friend groups and having inside connections within social organization. Alongside hosting general campus-wide parties, most teams have a social chair that plans events and parties for their team. Mixers are planned with other athletic teams, often of the opposite gender, and athletes have the opportunity to bond within their team while mingling with other athletes. Yet these common practices don’t exactly align with the ideals of an NCAA Division I athlete. Waking up for 6 AM lift after a night of drinking isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your morning, and running repeat 300’s after staying up until 3 AM doesn’t exactly promote peak performance. Aside from personal consequences (read: hangovers), the members of an individual’s team both provide and encounter their own punishment. Across the board, drinking while in season is frowned upon. While teammates may address the issue of other teammates drinking in season with simple annoyance or disregard, when coaches get wind the real consequences come to fruition. Think running extra laps, additional reps, or just an old fashioned lecture on underage drinking.

How do teams balance college athletics with… going to college? In general, team captains tend to take on the bulk of the duties keeping teammates in check. While some teams implement strict rules regarding alcohol before games and practices, others throw formalities to the wind, instead trusting individual team members to use their best judgment. One common rule is the “24/48 Rule,” prohibiting alcohol consumption in the 24 hours leading up to a practice and the 48 hours leading up to a game. Each team has their own way to tackle the balancing act. On the women’s squash team, a junior team member stated, “It’s pretty frowned upon to drink.” Though there is no official policy, most members of the team stick to at least a 24 hour period within drinking for practices, and “definitely stick to a 48 hour rule before matches.” The team opts to have their mixers during the off- season. Instead of an official social chair, junior members of the team take the lead in planning these events. Regardless of the season, squash isn’t necessarily the most rowdy of teams, as “a lot of people on the team have professional ambitions,” and have longsighted goals that don’t align with partying every weekend. For women’s volleyball, the team strictly abides by the 24/48 rule, and it isn’t taken light- ly. A junior representative for the team recalled that “one year there was a problem where someone on the team found out that a few people had broken [the rule] and it went straight to captains and coaches.” The team utilizes two social chairs to plan mixers with other teams, although the team has a strict schedule of when they are able to mix: only Saturdays during the season, so long as it is a home game. The team “usually has mixers planned for those dates pretty far in advance.” Out of season, the team “will still pregame for other parties together pretty often,” but tends to slow down in terms of organized team wide mixers. Looking over to baseball, the team does “not have a formal drinking rule” reported a team member, although this is done so “purposefully” and “the upperclassman set an example for the new players to learn from.” Valuing the team and sport itself above excessive partying, “players care so much about performing… they make the team a priority so that drinking does not become an issue.” The team finds time to have mixers with other teams, but as the season progresses partying and drinking tends to decrease with the heightening intensity of the season’s competition.