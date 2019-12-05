A Home away from Home

The Dudley co-op is situated in two warmly appointed Victorian houses. The main building bears a sign proclaiming it The Center for High Energy Metaphysics in large friendly letters. The common spaces eschew the impersonal décor of house common rooms for the warm and cozy aesthetic of a well-loved family living room, full of small personal touches and the smattering scattered personal effects that belies the presence of people who call the place home. The dining room has a single long table used for communal eating, clearly made with the intention of letting everyone sit at the same table as they eat. The kitchen where students prepare all of the community dinners is always bustling, filled with people cheerfully cooking food or baking. The walls of the hallways are covered in quotes and drawings, as well as the phrase “Workers of the world, unite!” in every language ever known by a co-op resident. While not technically a Harvard house, the Dudley co-op feels like a home. The co-op is known as a hub for counterculture and radical political thinking. It has a strong and extremely welcoming community and offers a much-needed refuge from the often harsh and sometimes impersonal nature of Harvard life. While it is often somewhat reductively described as a “hippie commune,” it offers a caring home filled with genuinely awesome people to everyone who chooses to live there. As wonderful as this place is, communal living comes with a lot of responsibilities, thing that are taken for granted in the course of house life. Food needs to be prepared, bathrooms need to be cleaned, and trash needs to be taken out. It is a big commitment to take on this lifestyle over the comparative ease of house life. So what exactly is it that makes people choose co-op life over the house system?

Harvard’s house system can be great. Regardless of whether they get their first choice of the recently renovated river houses or moan about getting quad-ed, most students eventually come to love their house. People generally have a blocking group full of people they care about, or at least enjoy being around, who are always there to go out and paint the town red, or to decompress with after a particularly rough day. House events and activities provide ample opportunities to make new friends and through sheer law of large numbers it is almost certain that students will find people they connect with. Any house can be a great place for to find your place on campus.