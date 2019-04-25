Words
A Poem
By ABIGAIL JADE KOERNER
Journal writing is for quiet
If I don’t the words will spin in my head
I repeat them like twirling on a dance floor
I don’t want to forget them
So I repeat them and repeat them and
It’s like the pounding of a keyboard.
They echo like
Trains sound in tunnels
Brass instruments in a theater with the right walls
I like it when the words stop moving
When I
Sit down and put on headphones
Sounds of music replace the
Hollow rhythm of repetition
Words swirling from brain to page
A sentence with t’s crossed, i’s dotted
Subject: me
Action: doing
On the topic of why is it being done?
Hard stop, space,
Capital letter for the next line. And the next.
