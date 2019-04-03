For Lecture Girl
A Poem
By AIDAN FITZSIMMONS
Red bow unslightly askew
I wish I could ask you why
Seventy-five degrees tilted
From norm, it grasps few
Loose limp unwashed hairs
But most fall unaware
No time in the morning
For anything but running
This girl four rows down
Had to run or
Had to sleep or
Had to stay awake–
Same thing
I can relate, girl, bow;
I woke late
Dashed class in yesterday’s clothes
(Who is ever truly sheveled, you know?)
So to the back of your unsightly bow
With botchelized breath I breathe oaths
To never judge you, for we two
Too weary not to dream
Must hold together
We are the same team
