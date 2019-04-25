By JP Vieira

A Clean Sweep

Harvard Track and Field Overpowers Yale in New Haven

Harvard men’s and women’s track and field teams took on Yale, in New Haven, this past week. The Crimson went for the sweep, with both the men’s and women’s teams winning (the men by a score of 95-68 and the women by a score of 105-57). Starting off with the women’s 100 meter dash, Harvard women sprinters finished from positions 1-5, with senior Ngozi Musa placing first, sophomore Olivia Okoli placing second, and freshman Katina Martin placing third. The women’s 200 meter dash was more of the same, with Harvard finishing in positions 1-4. Sophomore Olivia Okoli placed first, freshman Tina Martin second, and Micah Meekins third. In the women’s 400 meter dash, Harvard stole first place with freshman Sharelle Samuel only continuing Harvard’s dominance on the day. The women’s team also placed first in the 1500 meter run with sophomore Anna Juul and first in the 5000 meter run with another sophomore Abbe Goldstein. In the women’s 400 meter hurdle, Harvard once again cleaned up, placing first with freshman Jada Jones, second with junior Livia Gauntlett, and third with junior Karina Joiner. Both in the 4×100 meter relay and 4×400 meter relay, Harvard ‘A’ placed first, completing the domination over Yale in the running event. In the pole vault, freshman Alana Carroll topped off the event by breaking the Harvard program record with a height of 4.01 meters.

For the men’s running events, Harvard didn’t place in the 100 meter dash, but went on to place in every single running event afterwards. Notably, sophomore Jovahn Williamson placed first in the 400 meter dash and senior Myles Marshall placed first in the 800 meter run. Harvard also placed first in the 5000 meter run with junior Kieran Tuntivate. In the 110 meter hurdles, Harvard swept Yale with first-year Tre Hollingsworth coming in first, senior Andrew Holze coming in second, and fellow first-year John Minicus coming in third. Harvard continued their dominance through the 400 meter hurdles, the 3000 meter steeplechase (with junior Will Battershill notching the third-fastest time in Harvard’s history), and the 4×400 meter relay. Sophomore Erick Duffy comfortably placed first in the pole vault with a height of 5.41 meters. The Harvard men’s track and field team continued their dominance through the rest of the events, sweeping in the discus throw as well as placing first in the long jump, triple jump, shot put, and the javelin throw.

Harvard Track and Field will compete at the Stonehill Invite this upcoming weekend and look forward to the Ivy League Heptagonal Outdoor Track & Field Championships the weekend of May 4th.

