Standish Library
A Poem
By AIDAN FITZSIMONS
There is a tall clock on the front wall
Facing all of Standish Library
Does not tick or seem to move at all
It does when you don’t look
But the time is often off
A giant sun shape
Brass, gold, dull, heavy, painted, fake
The clock is as long as me
But it never expands or shines or changes or burns
Which is how you know it is not me
And not the sun, see
Even though I know it’s fake
It feels imperial, definitive
Its rays radiate evenly pointing
In rectangles imperfectly integrating
Striving to define an unreachable sine
The edge of time
There is only one time on the clock in Standish Library,
And it is the wrong time
Time is on the shelves in Standish Library
Time is hidden in underlines within the hundreds of books
Lining the walls that do not face the clock
There is lots of time here
I wish I had time to live it all
I know time when I feel myself severed from it
I know messianic time when I feel myself saved from it, now
Sharply, from then, in painful shards
There are shards of messianic time hidden away from the golden clock
Effacing all of Standish Library
And maybe I will find them
If I can find the time
There might not be enough
For me to save, for
In time, I will die.
What does it mean,
The suicide, or murder, of Walter Benjamin?
I wonder if the lost manuscript, destroyed by history or himself,
Is findable again, by my mind mining
Hourglass grains of unshining sand in sand
Scattered here, in Standish Library,
Shattered to pieces.
Aidan Fitzsimons ‘20 ([email protected]) has lots of time left.