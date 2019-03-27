Onwards and Forwards
A Poem
By ANA LUIZA NICOLAE
Up and down
and up and down
It goes all round
Comes and goes
Through joy and woes
Its spinning never stops
On Earth so far the sky above
The rift just flown over by doves
Like the cycle of the crops
The sphere is never altered
The life has never faltered
And there it shall go on
To pain, to maim
With love, to aim
True life is never squandered
Safe those who laugh
That cow is yet not calf
And life cannot be made
We around together go
Always up and down and so
The wheel, unbroken, never shows
Ana Luiza Nicolae ‘22 ([email protected]) continues trekking, never showing.