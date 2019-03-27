By Ana Luiza Nicolae

Onwards and Forwards

A Poem

By ANA LUIZA NICOLAE

Up and down

and up and down

It goes all round

Comes and goes

Through joy and woes

Its spinning never stops

On Earth so far the sky above

The rift just flown over by doves

Like the cycle of the crops

The sphere is never altered

The life has never faltered

And there it shall go on

To pain, to maim

With love, to aim

True life is never squandered

Safe those who laugh

That cow is yet not calf

And life cannot be made

We around together go

Always up and down and so

The wheel, unbroken, never shows

Ana Luiza Nicolae ‘22 ([email protected]) continues trekking, never showing.