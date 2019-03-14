By Elizabeth Gummer

Jumping into the Record Books

Simi leaps up a storm at the Indoor Championships in Birmingham, AL

Simi Fajemisin took down both competitors and records as she hopped, skipped, and jumped her way to the NCAA Indoor Championships at Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama this Saturday. The Oxford native triple jumper joined the Crimson team in 2016 and has been crushing records since her arrival. Originally a long jumper, Fajemisin had never focused on the triple jump before coming to Harvard.

In her first season as a triple jumper, Simi took down a 16 year old record with a jump of 42′ 6.25″ at the Ivy League Indoor Championships, earning her a second place finish. At the same meet, Fajemisin jumped 19′ 11.75″ in the long jump to take down her second record of the day, and with it claiming another silver medal. In her outdoor season Fajemisin jumped 20′ 2.25″ in the long jump, which would have been another record shattered had her teammate not jumped a 20′ 7″ in the same meet. Outdoors, Fajemisin was Ivy League champion in the triple jump.

Sophomore season brought the same success to Simi. Again bringing the heat for the Ivy League Indoor Championships, Fajemisin jumped 43′ 0.25″ in the triple jump, this time taking gold as well as improving her own record. Missing the NCAA championship by less than an inch, Fajemisin went into the outdoor season hungry for victory. She again earned gold outdoors at the Championship with a jump of 42′ 8″. Fajemisin went on to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships where she jumped against the nations best.

Fajemisin began this season with her farthest opening jump in her career thus far, setting her on a path for success. Never placing below 3rd place in any meet of her indoor season, Fajemisin was ready to fight for a back to back title as Ivy League Champion. With a jump of 43′ 6.5″, she broke her own record, took gold, and qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championship for the first time in her career.

Simi was the sole representative of the Harvard Women’s Track and Field Team in Alabama this weekend. Though her teammates were unable to be at her side cheering her on, they watched live from Lowell House, cheering loudly for their triple jumping teammate.

Fajemisin jumped a solid 41’ 11.25” to place 14th amongst an incredibly competitive field of athletes. Her finish earned her the title of second-team All-American. Outdoor season begins for Fajemisin March 22nd at Rice University with the Victor Lopez Invitational Meet.

