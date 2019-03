By Abigail Koerner

In the rain

It’s raining always when I’m with you

And not because I’m feeling blue

It’s raining raining

And I can’t see

I squint my eyes – there’s you and me

Singing and dancing

Kissing in the rain

I said my favorite place was solitude

But that was insane!

Insane like puddles splashing

Water drip drops down my face

You are my favorite place

But my heart will still race

Love the chase

Abigail Koerner ‘21 ([email protected]) writes poetry for the Indy.