By Marissa Garcia

Milk Bar and &Pizza Add Flavor to Harvard Square

Next to the Harvard Coop now stands a new Co-op: Milk Bar and &Pizza. This collaboration, housed within 1-3 Brattle Street, lured in their first customers on Saturday, February 2nd, 2018 with $5 pies and $1 cereal milk soft-serve decorated with a cornflake crunch. The first 100 in line received a swag bag full of merchandise, but even though this incentive was short-lived, future customers were still motivated by the imminent prospect of trendy provisions. At the peak of opening day, customers- who were greeted by spirited employees with cookie samples and hand warmers- stood in a line stretching past Mint Julep at 6 Church Street, braving the biting twenty-degree cold. At approximately 8:30pm, “violinviiv,” a violinist who layered her live performance over resounding digital tracks such as “Dark Side of the Moon” from Mulan, energized customers as they began to finally enter the building after their long wait. The lively employees engaging with patient customers redirected their attention to violinviiv and deposited a classic Milk Bar cookie tin in her violin case as a thank you, clearly communicating that these new franchises, in concert, are hoping to serve and support the Cambridge community for a long time to come.

Marissa Garcia ‘21 ([email protected]) savored her Gnarlic pizza pie and Crack Pie Latte after standing in line with friends for an hour.