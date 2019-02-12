By Jilly Cronin

Harvard Defeats BC 4-1 in Beanpot Semi-Finals

By JILLY CRONIN

On Tuesday, February 5, 2019, the Women’s Hockey Team took on the Boston College in the semi-finals for this year’s Beanpot. BC’s Makenna Newkirk (#10) stole the first goal at 19:18, earning the Eagles a 1-0 lead going into the second period. The Crimson quickly adjusted their play, with the Crimson’s Brooke Jovanovich ’21 (#2) and Dominique Petrie ’22 (#5) scoring goals at 8:10 and 13:44, respectively. The Crimson kept up a strong defense and ended the second period with a 2-1 lead over BC. In the third and final period, the Crimson captured two more goals with Lexie Laing ’19 (#16) scoring only nine seconds into the period and Jovanovich securing her second goal of the game at 15:47. The Eagles were unable to score anymore goals and the game ended with a score of 4-1 in Harvard’s favor. Notably, Lindsay Reed ’22 (#29) – the Harvard goalie – has reached a career high with 52 saves this season. With 52, Reed has more saves than any of Harvard’s goalie since 2015.

The starters for the Crimson are presented on the team’s Twitter account as Kristen Della Rovere ‘22 (#11), Lexie Laing ’19 (#16), Kat Hughes ’20 (#19), Kaitlin Tse ’19 (#22), Kyra Willoughby ’22 (#6) and Lindsay Reed ’22 (#29). These women will presumably continue as starters as they are off to the Championship game taking place on Tuesday, February 12.

Jilly Cronin ’21 ([email protected]) wishes the Crimson the best of luck in their championship game.