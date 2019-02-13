By JP Vieira

Harvard Comes Up Short in Beanpot Championship

After convincingly defeating the Boston College Eagles 4-1 on Tuesday, February 5th, the Harvard women’s hockey hosted the Beanpot Championship Game in which they played the Boston University Terriers. History was on our side as Harvard was previously 18-3-1 in Beanpot games against the Terriers. Harvard fans expected an exciting game as the Crimson were on a 5-game win-streak and BU was undefeated in their last 10.

Despite an entertaining and close game, Harvard fell short to the Terriers in overtime and ended the game 3-2. Out of the 5 goals scored, 4 were scored during power-plays. Notably, Harvard’s goaltender Lindsay Reed ‘22 accounted for 51 saves, earning her the 2019 Bertagna Award, given to the best goaltender of the tournament.

18 minutes and 28 seconds into the first period, Reagan Rust made her mark by putting the Terriers up 1-0 on a power-play. A little over a minute later, senior Kaitlin Tse put the Crimson level with the terriers with a power-play goal of her own(her fifth power-play goal of the season.) At the end of the first period, both teams were level and it was evident that we were in for a great game.

Just 5 minutes into the second period, Harvard went up 2-1 on the Terriers with a power-play goal by Kristin Della Rovere ‘22 (assisted by Dominique Petrie ‘22). Slightly over 10 minutes later in the second period, Boston University player Natasza Tarnowski leveled the scoreboard once again, but this time not on a power-play (unlike all of the other goals in this game). At the end of the second period, the team were tied 2-2, a perfect set up for a fast-paced third period.

Despite a highly competitive third period, neither teams was able to score, so we headed into overtime. About 13 minutes into the overtime period, BU player Sammy Davis scored on another power-play, crowning the Terriers champions for the second time in school history.

All in all, the Crimson played a great game — with a historic performance from goalie Reed — but unfortunately came up short in an electrifying game. Harvard’s next game will be a home game against St. Lawrence on the 15th of February.

JP Vieira '21 is a fanatic Harvard Athletics fan.