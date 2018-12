By Jose Espinel

Untitled I

Forgive me,

Gentle paramour,

For showing you how

Soft lead remains yet lead

And how iron at a distance

Appears liable to indention,

Welcoming a hand to an altogether

Unpliable surface.



My deceit made so similar

By unwilling nature of the thing,

I hope you are merciful enough to realize

No hard thing means to feel soft

At distance