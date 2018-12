By Remedy Ryan

The Price

The tourists trampled

the sunflower field

for the perfect Instagram shot

The field reduced to useless,

golden ruins

Remember when we were born?

Our mothers cried for us then

Little fools

To think that beauty could exist

Without pain

One winter night

we rubbed each other’s hands

until they turned raw

I didn’t know it then

But you were already gone

How much time will l spend

in front of the mirror?

Becoming something

worth ruining—

again