The Fading Days of a Crumbling Empire

By Remedy Ryan
I felt a pang of longing but maybe it was just hunger
I felt a flash of anger but maybe it just was
Maybe you should eat something
I thought I was falling in love but maybe I was just falling
I thought I could get to the bottom of it but maybe there is no end in sight
Maybe if I just lie here long enough
my body will stop aching
I thought I knew my own feelings but
maybe there was no room left for them in this burning building anyway
Maybe I am crazy
Maybe the building isn’t burning
Maybe I am not here at all
Remedy Ryan ‘21 stops to reexamines the fire within