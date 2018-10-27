The Fading Days of a Crumbling Empire

By Remedy Ryan

I felt a pang of longing but maybe it was just hunger

I felt a flash of anger but maybe it just was

Maybe you should eat something

I thought I was falling in love but maybe I was just falling

I thought I could get to the bottom of it but maybe there is no end in sight

Maybe if I just lie here long enough

my body will stop aching

I thought I knew my own feelings but

maybe there was no room left for them in this burning building anyway

Maybe I am crazy

Maybe the building isn’t burning

Maybe I am not here at all

Remedy Ryan ‘21 stops to reexamines the fire within