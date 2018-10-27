Phoney Friend

By Abigail Jade Koerner
Remember when we used to read?
Now, between every page I see
I check up on my Instagram feed
Real faces smile back at me
Not the faces my mind wanted them to be
Can’t see clearly
The words become blurred
Time ticks away
My phone battery dwindles just like every single day
As I sit in silence with my old friend Phone
Whose constant companionship feels like home
The two of us: like yin and yang
Changed my home and lock screen to a photo that I should hang
But my walls are bare
And my shelves are too
I feel so blue
I miss all of you
Abigail Koerner ([email protected]) is reading this issue in print, with her friends.