Phoney Friend

By Abigail Jade Koerner

Remember when we used to read?

Now, between every page I see

I check up on my Instagram feed

Real faces smile back at me

Not the faces my mind wanted them to be

Can’t see clearly

The words become blurred

Time ticks away

My phone battery dwindles just like every single day

As I sit in silence with my old friend Phone

Whose constant companionship feels like home

The two of us: like yin and yang

Changed my home and lock screen to a photo that I should hang

But my walls are bare

And my shelves are too

I feel so blue

I miss all of you

Abigail Koerner ([email protected]) is reading this issue in print, with her friends.