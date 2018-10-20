Overnight Dreaming

By Remedy Ryan

A Poem

By Remedy Ryan and Abigail Koerner

Your arms feel like

a long-lost sweater

I knew I would find

I am not any kind of perfect

But I am warm and I am alive

and so are you

“Tu tump” is Italian and my heart hits boom

I said I don’t use onomatopoeia



But sometimes don’t is also do



You turn nouns to verbs



And my brain doesn’t quite work



When I’m thinking about you

My name is a word too

But it still can’t fix the mirror

I’m naked in a glassy field

My desire cuts into me

You stroke the wound

And it feels right

Pleasant thoughts of fleeting moments

Always on my mind

But thoughts of what’s waiting for us

Take my heart and make it hard to find

I’m running! Searching

Where could it be?

Maybe I left it where we were

When we were you and me

You have a piano on your back

I play the keys down your spine

But my fingers trip over themselves

I haven’t done this in so long

I step on the wrong pedal

No one can learn a duet overnight