Overnight Dreaming

By Remedy Ryan
A Poem
By Remedy Ryan and Abigail Koerner
Your arms feel like
a long-lost sweater
I knew I would find
I am not any kind of perfect
But I am warm and I am alive
and so are you
“Tu tump” is Italian and my heart hits boom
I said I don’t use onomatopoeia
But sometimes don’t is also do
You turn nouns to verbs
And my brain doesn’t quite work
When I’m thinking about you
My name is a word too
But it still can’t fix the mirror
I’m naked in a glassy field
My desire cuts into me
You stroke the wound
And it feels right
Pleasant thoughts of fleeting moments
Always on my mind
But thoughts of what’s waiting for us
Take my heart and make it hard to find
I’m running! Searching
Where could it be?
Maybe I left it where we were
When we were you and me
You have a piano on your back
I play the keys down your spine
But my fingers trip over themselves
I haven’t done this in so long
I step on the wrong pedal
No one can learn a duet overnight