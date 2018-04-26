By ABIGAIL KOERNER
Roses are red
Violets are blue
17.4% of Harvard students say they’re bisexual
Was one of them you?
11.2% gay
0.7% Queer
63.2% heterosexual
Makes the overwhelming majority clear
50% who aren’t that
Are out to friends
But not to mom and dad
In our Indy Sex Survey
50 was a magic number
With half of Harvard penises
Circumcised down under
Such data can be seen
In naked pictures sent along
As 50 ish percent have sent nudes from their phones
Tastes of sex were also analyzed
People love pizza post sex
Not fries
You voted vaginas are “tangy”
Semen “salty”
And “Kiss me through the Phone” a sexy song-y
