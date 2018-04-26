Sensory Overload

By Anonymous

It’s bittersweet.

I mean,

The idea that sex lingers.



And I don’t mean

that it lasted too long

Or that we talked too much after.



I mean,

That when I’m alone

And I go to trace my own lips with

The tip of my tongue

I still taste him there

And I wish I didn’t.



I mean,

That when he’s gone,

And I go to put my hair up,

I catch a whiff of his cologne

Twisted in the strands,

And I wish I couldn’t.



I mean,

That even after I left him

For the last time

He stuck around In the shape

Of an ink-stain on my neck

And I wish he hadn’t.



I mean,

That I thought a hookup

Was meant to be temporary

So why the fuck

Is he still all over me?

And I wish he wasn’t.



And I don’t mean that

I wish we’d never screwed

Or that I’d never freaking met him



The idea that he lingered.

I mean,

That’s bittersweet.

