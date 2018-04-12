By Forum
10.07.2016
My favorite color used to be the white of
The virgin snow peacefully resting atop
A mountain in the Andes, or maybe the Alps
Untouched by our species
But then I left the South in June
And came North where the snow was long gone
The warmer air gifting every color with a new life
Yet slaughtering the apple of my eye
So I looked up to the cloudless sky
Bereft of white, an indigo sea
And, deprived of my dearest hue, readied myself
To choose a new protégé
From the light blue of the velvet firmament
And the dark blue of the Charles
And the ultramarine of the Atlantic
And your aquamarine eyes
From the multifarious shades
Of green trees whose leaves seem to
Be sources of light themselves guiding
Me from the Yard up Garden to Sherman
From the crimson-bricked, hallowed buildings
Iridescent like coals as if
Mocking the nine-month winter
That strips the town of color
But then I met your copper hair
And your beard turned the color of
Fire when the scorching
Summer sun caressed it
But then you told me to meet you
As evening fell over the city
One, five, nine, eleven times
Until you became my sunset
But then I saw the sky metamorphose,
I felt it burn as we walked west
Running away from mankind
Seeking each other only
And now that you’ve flown away
Now that you’re watching the sun
Rise and fall somewhere else
I guess my favorite color is orange after all.