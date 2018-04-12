By Forum

10.07.2016

My favorite color used to be the white of

The virgin snow peacefully resting atop

A mountain in the Andes, or maybe the Alps

Untouched by our species

But then I left the South in June

And came North where the snow was long gone

The warmer air gifting every color with a new life

Yet slaughtering the apple of my eye

So I looked up to the cloudless sky

Bereft of white, an indigo sea

And, deprived of my dearest hue, readied myself

To choose a new protégé

From the light blue of the velvet firmament

And the dark blue of the Charles

And the ultramarine of the Atlantic

And your aquamarine eyes

From the multifarious shades

Of green trees whose leaves seem to

Be sources of light themselves guiding

Me from the Yard up Garden to Sherman

From the crimson-bricked, hallowed buildings

Iridescent like coals as if

Mocking the nine-month winter

That strips the town of color

But then I met your copper hair

And your beard turned the color of

Fire when the scorching

Summer sun caressed it

But then you told me to meet you

As evening fell over the city

One, five, nine, eleven times

Until you became my sunset

But then I saw the sky metamorphose,

I felt it burn as we walked west

Running away from mankind

Seeking each other only

And now that you’ve flown away

Now that you’re watching the sun

Rise and fall somewhere else

I guess my favorite color is orange after all.