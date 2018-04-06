My fault, my fault, my most grievous fault

By Remedy Ryan
A poem
By REMEDY RYAN
You can touch the cross
around your neck
all you want
When has that ever saved anybody?
Some days I kneel
and all I can feel
is the strain in my spine
and the carpet burn on my knees
as I look up at the eucharist
this is the body
that was given up for you
and wonder if I’ve ever believed anything
all the way
wonder when I started to think it was okay
to wear shorts to church but
hoc est corpus meum
and if Jesus knows anything
about this body
then he knows
the heresy doesn’t end
with my exposed thighs
Remedy Ryan ’21 is coming to terms with being a “Cafeteria” Catholic