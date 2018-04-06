My fault, my fault, my most grievous fault

By Remedy Ryan

A poem

You can touch the cross

around your neck

all you want

When has that ever saved anybody?

Some days I kneel

and all I can feel

is the strain in my spine

and the carpet burn on my knees

as I look up at the eucharist

this is the body

that was given up for you

and wonder if I’ve ever believed anything

all the way

wonder when I started to think it was okay

to wear shorts to church but

hoc est corpus meum

and if Jesus knows anything

about this body

then he knows

the heresy doesn’t end

with my exposed thighs

Remedy Ryan ’21 is coming to terms with being a “Cafeteria” Catholic