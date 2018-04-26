The Results Are In…

By Vice President

Funniest sex stories:

“I went to lick his chest, he moved and I licked his armpit instead. His deodorant burnt my tongue and I started crying and ran to the bathroom.”

“BF kissed his arm by accident thinking it was mine and was confused when I didn’t react.”

“While blowing me, she started laughing when All Star by Smash Mouth started playing in the background and promptly threw up on my dick.”

Never do anything in a squash court after hours. It will only end badly.