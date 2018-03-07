Housing Sorts

By Hunter Richards

“I’ll have a look inside your mind and tell you where you belong.”

The Quad

“My calves? Firm. My community? Strong. My single? Exists. AHHHH”

Pfoho

Brags nonstop about having two floors for the dining hall

Has never used the top floor of the dining hall

Constantly wondering if Quad Grille was just a fever dream

Cabot

“They’re mice, not rats”

Still trying to snatch the aux cord in CabCaf

Will defend Khurana until the day they die bc “only they can make fun of him”

Currier

Hasn’t left their single in a week and forgot how to talk to human beings

Constantly wants to know why you “just won’t even try weed, like it’s honestly the most harmless thing”

Has hotboxed their single every night of senior year

River Central

“You can’t sit with us,” – every resident in their dining hall hiding behind the most intense interhouse restrictions

Adams

3 minute walk to the yard

3 inch walk between beds in your double

Keeps bragging about “the Gold Coast” as if we don’t all know it’s really the Mold Coast

Lowell

You don’t need a house to have a good time

Constantly tells you to come over for some good tea but never has any hot gossip

“Haha Lowelltel, that isn’t a stretch at all hahah we just say it like ‘Lowtel’ but we keep it fun haha *aggressively* LAUGH WITH US”

Quincy

Hasn’t seen someone they know in the dining hall since the Berg

Lives for the holidays so they can buy even more penguins and is single-handedly keeping year-round Christmas stores alive

Has drunkenly blacked out at the Grille at least twice a semester

River East

“We’re as far as the Quad but we aren’t going to remind you about that.”

Mather

Lots of singles

Keeps telling you about all their singles

Because nobody has ever come home with them to know they have singles

Dunster

“We got renovated, too!”

It doesn’t matter if you have a really nice dining hall if nobody’s willing to come visit you for lunch to ever see it

Gets locked out of their room on a weekly basis but refuses to tape the door

Leverett

Had bunny ears surgically attached to their head in preparation for Housing Day

“The bunny hop”: noun, the long trek from Lev to Pierce Hall

“You know what they say about a big house population…..”

River West

“Exclusion is the best way to build community but we swear we aren’t glorified Final Clubs.”

Winthrop

The most incredible glow up of all time

Unironically listens to every TSwift song and sings along but in a Khurana voice

Pretends that the asbestos thing didn’t happen but it still totally happened

Eliot

“Who do you know here” at every single event

“It doesn’t matter that there’s lead paint if you aren’t actively eating the paint chips, we aren’t Old Winthrop!”

The roaches in Eliot aren’t as fun as the ones in Currier

Kirkland