Tell Me More: Season 3, Episode 1

By Marissa Garcia

On Season Three of Tell Me More, the Indy is asking Harvard undergraduates, “What is the most important thing for you to do when you go home?” Marissa Garcia, the new Podcast Editor, interviews Cengiz Cemaloğlu, whose background is sewn out of his identity as a Turkish citizen and a Soviet immigrant. From old books to fortune telling, Cengiz outlines the most important values he derives from going home.

Find Cengiz’s interview on the Harvard Independent’s SoundCloud at https://soundcloud.com/harvardindy/old-books-and-turkish-fortune.