The Students of Stoneman Douglas Remind Me of My Voice

By Remedy Ryan
When I first heard about the shooting
I was in church
The priest had just rubbed a black cross on my head
and he told us to pray for Florida
Later, I skimmed the news update
and after concluding the shooting was a safe 45 miles
from my alma mater
went on with my day
in my usual shroud of busyness
or complacency
but their voices followed me
for the rest of the week
then month
reminded me that they were busy
going to funerals
reminded me that I can
retweet the tweet
write the letter
call Marco Rubio
go to the protest
kneel down and pray
reminded me that
there is something to be said
for young people trying to change something
for anyone trying to change anything
