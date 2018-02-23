By Hunter Richards

With the great success of the annual Sex Issue, The Harvard Independent expanded its coverage of campus life for students with the introduction of the Counter Culture Issue and Survey in 2016. Now, The Harvard Independent has released the Housing Day Survey to be coupled with our coverage of housing day for Harvard students.

With hopes to better understand the ideals, thought processes, and experiences of Harvard students when it comes to one of the most fundamental aspects of residential life at Harvard, the Indy asks students to reflect on their navigation of the blocking process and insight into what makes a house a community. – The survey is meant to appeal to all class years and hopes to represent the relationship of students to their houses and the transparency of the housing lottery system in practice.

The 2018 Harvard Independent Housing Day Survey can be found at this link: https://goo.gl/forms/mu7W9 ohoRsGKN3Tg1

The Housing Day Survey will close Sunday, March 4. Results will be featured in our Housing Day Issue, out March 8th!