Engiqueering: doodleSWUG 

By Jessica Jin and Hunter Richards
1.
Midterm exam. Open book. Never bought.
2.
Home on the Mange
The only time
My phone
Is blowing up
Is after
My grill order
Is ready
Eggs again?
Eggs again.
3.
I would rather set myself on fire
To keep warm
Than spend that much money
On a Canada Goose jacket.
They fly south for the winter
Within 4 friday nights
At the nearest final club,
No matter how hard
You beg the Class of 20XX Facebook page
That adventurous fowl
Is free once more.
4.
If water
Tasted like Cherry Coke
Maybe I would drink it
Until then
No
Thank
You
5.
Three stray turkeys
Strolling along the quad lawn.
Guess I was not the only one
Who missed
The shuttle.
Perchance HUDS
Ordered delivery
For Thanksgiving dinner this year.
6.
Remember when
We thought 9 am was a late start
But haven’t seen the right side of 8 am in years?
“Ohshit”
I missed 11:11
And also my 11:30 lecture.
Again.
Oops.