11.16.2017: the Harvard-Yale Issue, Columns, doodleSWUG, Forum

Engiqueering: doodleSWUG 

By

 

By Jessica Jin and Hunter Richards 

 

1.

Midterm exam. Open book. Never bought. 

  

2.

Home on the Mange 

 

The only time 

My phone 

Is blowing up 

Is after 

My grill order 

Is ready 

Eggs again? 

Eggs again. 

3.

I would rather set myself on fire 

To keep warm 

Than spend that much money 

On a Canada Goose jacket. 

 

They fly south for the winter 

Within 4 friday nights 

At the nearest final club, 

No matter how hard 

You beg the Class of 20XX Facebook page 

That adventurous fowl 

Is free once more. 

 

4.

If water 

Tasted like Cherry Coke 

Maybe I would drink it 

Until then 

No 

Thank 

You 

5.

Three stray turkeys 

Strolling along the quad lawn. 

 

Guess I was not the only one 

Who missed 

The shuttle. 

 

Perchance HUDS 

Ordered delivery 

For Thanksgiving dinner this year. 

 

6.      

Remember when 

We thought 9 am was a late start 

But haven’t seen the right side of 8 am in years? 

 

“Ohshit” 

I missed 11:11 

And also my 11:30 lecture. 

Again. 

Oops. 