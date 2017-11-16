Engiqueering: doodleSWUG 

By Hunter Richards

By Jessica Jin and Hunter Richards

1.

Midterm exam. Open book. Never bought.

2.

Home on the Mange

The only time

My phone

Is blowing up

Is after

My grill order

Is ready

Eggs again?

Eggs again.

3.

I would rather set myself on fire

To keep warm

Than spend that much money

On a Canada Goose jacket.

They fly south for the winter

Within 4 friday nights

At the nearest final club,

No matter how hard

You beg the Class of 20XX Facebook page

That adventurous fowl

Is free once more.

4.

If water

Tasted like Cherry Coke

Maybe I would drink it

Until then

No

Thank

You

5.

Three stray turkeys

Strolling along the quad lawn.

Guess I was not the only one

Who missed

The shuttle.

Perchance HUDS

Ordered delivery

For Thanksgiving dinner this year.

6.

Remember when

We thought 9 am was a late start

But haven’t seen the right side of 8 am in years?

“Ohshit”

I missed 11:11

And also my 11:30 lecture.

Again.

Oops.