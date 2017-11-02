Counter Culture Features

11.02.17: The Counter Culture Issue, ArtsCounter Culture FeaturesBy Vice PresidentThe Harvard Independent is proud to share the submissions received from Harvard students showcasing their own forms of body modification.Roommates who dye their hair together get through senior year together. “I believe tattoos are meant to be external expressions of how you experience the world. My tattoo serves that function for me. When I had the idea, it felt as though I had fallen in love – I knew immediately that I wanted to spend my life with it. I drew the design for my own tattoo based off a sketch a talented artistic friend had drawn for me. I feel extremely close to it and I believe it to be a beautiful representation of how I see myself.”