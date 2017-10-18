By Jasper Fu

By JASPER FU

I always loved the best part of travelling to San Francisco

of bouncing impatiently in a rattling SUV

down a rattling highway

a child eager and in search of the pastel houses and twisting streets

are we there yet, Dad

that mark the City.

Perhaps it has not the cobblestone gravitas of the Old World

the spiraling modernity of Tokyo

the cozy warmth of brick buildings blanketed in Northeastern snow

the storied glory of Rome or Greece

still, it has its own charm.

Here the fog rolls in to make day brisk

for all the efforts of the California sun

as we run rampant through shops and stores

as my parents try to contain us.

But it is nights that lay bare the beauty of the city

cold nights spent bundled up

colder still for me

who has never seen snow

never heard hail.

The view from Coit Tower

or Twin Peaks

is all the more glorious for the climb

my dad proud he has dragged us three children up

as we cover reddened noses with numbing hands

as we scramble with fingers that can hardly feel it

for a quarter to slip into the slot of a rusty telescope

an eagle’s eye on demand.

Giving up and pulling away

revelling in the view

streets strung with stars shimmering so far away

blurry but beaming but blaring in the distance.

For all that, the best part is yet to come

because the best part is waiting

after I clamberinto the car

after miles weaving through winding roads

Miles Davis playing through the contented silence

after a day well spent.

The best part is waiting

as we pull into the driveway

as we walk through the doorway

as we climb up stairs as daunting as any mountain

our leaden legs refusing to move

for all that we had just climbed one.

The best part is falling into bed

because I am too tired to lower myself

because I do not want to move another step

because I can’t, Dad

because the best part is always coming home.

Jasper Fu ([email protected]) is a long way from home.