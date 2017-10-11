Thanking You 

By ABIGAIL KOERNER
Thankful for the laughing, the smiling
Making me crazy
Setting me free
A girl being a girl
A girl being me
Thankful for your smile
How it makes me want to smile back
How you grin from ear to ear
Smiling worth a thousand words
Words I seem to lack
Thankful that you're gorgeous
That you're always on my mind
Pleasant thoughts of fleeting moments
Realizing you're one of a kind
Thankful to greet you now and then
But never all the time
I have my fleeting moments
But not you
And I'm “fine”
Abigail Koerner ([email protected]) writes poetry, but not always with a coffee in hand.