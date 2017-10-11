10.12.17, Arts

Thanking You 

By

By ABIGAIL KOERNER 

 

Thankful for the laughing, the smiling 
Making me crazy 
Setting me free 
A girl being a girl 
A girl being me 
Thankful for your smile 
How it makes me want to smile back 
How you grin from ear to ear 
Smiling worth a thousand words 
Words I seem to lack 
Thankful that you're gorgeous 
That you're always on my mind 
Pleasant thoughts of fleeting moments  
Realizing you're one of a kind 
Thankful to greet you now and then 
But never all the time 
I have my fleeting moments 
But not you 
And I'm “fine” 

 

Abigail Koerner ([email protected]) writes poetry, but not always with a coffee in hand.  