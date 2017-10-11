Thanking You 

By Abigail Koerner

By ABIGAIL KOERNER

Thankful for the laughing, the smiling Making me crazy Setting me free A girl being a girl A girl being me Thankful for your smile How it makes me want to smile back How you grin from ear to ear Smiling worth a thousand words Words I seem to lack Thankful that you're gorgeous That you're always on my mind Pleasant thoughts of fleeting moments Realizing you're one of a kind Thankful to greet you now and then But never all the time I have my fleeting moments But not you And I'm “fine”

Abigail Koerner ([email protected]) writes poetry, but not always with a coffee in hand.