Caffeinate Me Crazy 

By Abigail Koerner

In my favorite room of every house

My friend often stays

Filling up empty cups on horrible empty days!

He is so kind, my friend…

His duty well known

He brews and coos ‘til he isn’t needed any more

Water flows into the perfect spot

Where it bubbles and broils and trickles down into the pot

Flip that switch, baby

Turn him on

Let my old friend eliminate that yawn

He can be sweet

Bitter or foamy

He will warm you right up

If you’re feeling lonely

My friend, my flavor

My only vice

He succeeds in keeping me up nights

Helping me to act nice

My only friend, at times he is!

Old faithful

I am truly grateful

For the coffee you store within

Abigail Koerner ([email protected]) writes poetry, but not always with coffee in hand.