By Anonymous

I will snap my driver’s license in two and try to forget

where it came from. I won’t smile in my next photo.

I will stop being palatable to the apparatus of the state

and adopt a new state to tell myself I’m safe

in this body. My hands are still sticky with honey

drawn in the shape of the Battle of San Jacinto

on a biscuit in 2005. I will wash them off

in the Rio Grande and leave my footprints

among the ancient snakes and fossils

and someone might remember I was never

supposed to be here in the first place.

This time next year I will head down south

and light sparklers on the beach and watch

them crawling towards the sky. And I will not think

about the witch hunts or the borderlands

(I am always thinking about the witch hunts

and the borderlands). I live this year in a house

of bones and scattered ashes. This time next year

I will build my body back up from PVC pipe

and lead paint. I will sink my teeth into heavy metals,

and I will melt off my finger prints. I’ll become toxic

to the touch and I will revel in this modern leprosy.

This time next year I will move out west

and start a new life on the coast of utopia.

I will drink the water every time and wait

until blood becomes more metal than liquid.

And then I will see that it is good,

and I will rest.