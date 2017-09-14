By Anonymous

I wandered around a hospital parking lot blasting

that one Mountain Goats song on repeat

at 3:30 in the morning. This time last year

I chain smoked along the Charles

trying to suck out the thing that didn’t necessarily

claw at my insides but scratched

every now and again just to remind me

it was there. Sometimes I wake up coughing blood

and wonder what damage has been done

overnight. Sometimes I stain my sheets

and don’t remember how all this blood

got inside me in the first place. I wandered around

that hospital parking lot because

they said that something broke inside her blood,

and I figured I had extra she could borrow.

Or keep. Or throw away, I’d still give it

in a heartbeat.