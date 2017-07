By Anonymous

YOU HAVE TO GO FULL LESBIAN VAMPIRE

you say,

breath ghosting warm against

the burgundy butterflies

we will discover in the mirror later

i swear it’s the oxytocin

but we are long past

things making sense, and

maybe we are just tired:

maybe we just want to be small

and gentle

and sleep,

back to chest,

ocean tide breaths

carrying us through the wide quiet night