Annie Opel ‘

17, likes to play with fire. No, I’m not talking about lighting up matches just to watch them burn like a crazed pyromaniac. Nor am I talking about the metaphorical sense of that expression. She is a fire dancer, and she can literally light up a room (figuratively speaking, of course — or else that would be a fire hazard!)

It all started during her gap year between high school and Harvard. For the second

half of the year, Annie moved to St. Croix, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands, to intern for the Nature Conservancy. When she arrived on the island, Annie didn’t know a soul besides her mentor, Lisa. Lisa was a fire dancer. Annie reminisces, “I remember

when I landed, I went straight to Lisa’s fire show to meet her, and so she could help me get moved into my intern housing.” Since then, Annie and Lisa became good friends, and Lisa became her mentor for more than just working at the Nature Conservancy. Slowly but surely, after spending all of her spare time with Lisa and her fire-dancing troupe, Annie learned to fire dance, too.

Interestingly, the first step for Annie in learning to fire dance was to learn how to hula hoop. “All I would do after work was just hula hoop because I didn’t have very many friends, and the friends I did have were all fire dancers,” she recalls. When she wasn’t practicing hula hooping, she would attend all of the fire shows and help with

safety and setting up. Her graduation from hula hooping to dancing with fire came

when Lisa asked her to hula-hoop at a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on the island, and

to perform in the background of the fire dancing shows. “Once they saw I was good

enough at hula hooping and they were confident in me, they gave me the smallest little prop: a stick with fire on the end of it.”

Though this transition seems anticlimactic, Annie soon had to step up to the challenge of learning more fire dancing tricks when the other dancers in the troupe — called Kiki and the Flaming Gypsies — no longer had the availability to do gigs. She quickly went from her dancing with her seemingly measly fire stick to doing three to four hotel gigs a week with Lisa. “It was definitely a steep learning curve!” she remembers. But if anyone who has seen Annie perform will tell you, she certainly knows what she is doing when she’s fire dancing. At Harvard, Annie has continued to fire dance. “When I first got here, I really wanted to start a fire dancing club,” she admits. “But as a freshman, I was totally overcommitted and had too much going on. That being said, I would hula-hoop in the yard alone. Soon I became known as hula-hoop girl, and it led me to meeting a bunch of people! I even taught a lot of the freshman football players how to hula-hoop.” In fact, you may have seen Annie and her hula-hoops and other fire-dancing props at Camp Harvard and Yard Fest. “I have so many people approaching me who are really curious and enthusiastic. People want to learn. I haven’t taught anyone how to do anything with fire because there is no good space for it and I don’t teach anyone consistently enough, but I always let people hula hoop or see my poi (a fire-dancing prop)- even Dean Khurana!”