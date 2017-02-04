By Darius Johnson

those who don’t know the loss of kin

will feel grief, unending , when the rapture comes.

how do you choose who to cry for? how do you choose who you will

allow to leave salt stains on your sallow skin or whose crucifixion

you will watch? by the age of 18 my brethren will have hands that

know blister more than calm that know the weight of a cross and

how high to carry their bleeding father up to Calvary — how far away

to place him from the other thieves how to scream to the

executioner that their mother is a virgin or their father, a

messiah they will know how to pray that the resurrection is real.

and where will you be?

and where have you been?

as the year reaches its horizon,

do not forget whose fault it is that the sky bleeds red, every night

that so many children pray that resurrection is real—

that a man as pale as death can consider himself a God

and take over an entire nation

populated by his followers and their daughters.

i have this dream sometimes.

of what it will be like when the rapture comes.

i will walk, Into the Woods

and i will see nothing but white devils

clinging to their loved ones and their goods,

feeling for once the residency of pain

it will be like a musical

but the harps will screech

and the lights will dance too fast to see anything—

like when there’s a bullet in your chest.

or a hand in your hair.

or a hand in your pants.

In this dream, I laugh at how hard they cry

how much a taste of my life’s stock can drive them into frenzy

when the sky reflects upon them their nature,

and their violence,

it will remind us all

who they choose to cry for.

It will remind us all

that the only change a new year has ever brought for them

is how many crosses they can carve.